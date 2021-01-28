Credit Suisse Group Trims Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Target Price to GBX 1,029

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.
ENOG stock opened at GBX 783.50 ($10.24) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 775.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.17. Energean plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.50 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 930 ($12.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Energean plc (ENOG.L) Company Profile
