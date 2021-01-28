Credit Suisse Group Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $82.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

NYSE TFII opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

