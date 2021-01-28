Credit Suisse Group Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $273.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $278.00 to $273.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.28. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stryker by 246.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after buying an additional 173,002 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

