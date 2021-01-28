Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €48.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.00 ($51.76).

SHL opened at €46.00 ($54.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

