Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €48.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.00 ($51.76).

SHL opened at €46.00 ($54.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

