Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €45.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.20 ($57.88).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.