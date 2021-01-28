Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Crane in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CR. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.