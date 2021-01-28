Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $668.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $721.40 million and the lowest is $627.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $846.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.66. The company had a trading volume of 323,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.