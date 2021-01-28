CRA Financial Services LLC Has $660,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.