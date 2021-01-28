CRA Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,988 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

