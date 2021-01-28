CPChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $99,007.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $99,007.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00316891 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003900 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.64 or 0.01533328 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

