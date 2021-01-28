Cowen Raises Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target to $30.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CVLG stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Bunn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,818. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Ray Parker acquired 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $495,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,386.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,800 shares of company stock worth $529,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

