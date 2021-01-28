Cowen Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,640.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,361.68.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,466.36 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,510.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

