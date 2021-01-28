Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $471,000 Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lowered its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NIC by 134.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIC by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in NIC by 12.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NIC by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

