Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cowen Prime Services LLC reduced its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,027,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,910. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.