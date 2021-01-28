Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cowen Prime Services LLC reduced its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,027,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter.
eHealth stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,910. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.
eHealth Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
