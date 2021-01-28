Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Cowen Prime Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Apyx Medical accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 621,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,403. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

