Cowen Prime Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Harmonic makes up approximately 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Harmonic by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.