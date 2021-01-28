Cowen Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $360.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.70.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $290.17 on Tuesday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.01. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

