County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 16,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $130.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

