CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.10 million and $68,649.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00902317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.94 or 0.04398556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018014 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.