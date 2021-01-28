Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $359.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.30. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.