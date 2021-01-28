Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRVS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 162,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,341. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.