Cormark Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 225,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

