Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

