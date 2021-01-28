Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CLB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. 1,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.