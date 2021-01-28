Cordant Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after buying an additional 315,426 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,258,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 309,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.67. 12,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,349. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

