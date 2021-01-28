Cordant Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,245 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.49. 40,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,638. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

