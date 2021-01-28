Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cognex worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Cognex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 502,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,717,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,246. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

