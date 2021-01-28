Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes $21.92 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 653,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,919,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $4,473,057.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,404.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

