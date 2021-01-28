Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 66,878 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.84% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $29,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $222,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

