Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $40.07 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $40,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $808,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 20,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,918. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

