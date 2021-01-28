Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $35.44 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,419 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Americold Realty Trust worth $35,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 375.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,891. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

