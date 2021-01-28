Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cable One worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cable One by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cable One by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $89.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,003.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,925.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

