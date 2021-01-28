Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Standex International worth $31,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Standex International by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,204. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

