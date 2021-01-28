Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 389,936 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $38,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 105,732 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 477,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

HOMB traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,599. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.