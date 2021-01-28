Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Trading Down 12.5%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s share price was down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 828,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 749,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $359.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

About Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

