Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 734,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

