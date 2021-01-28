Contrasting TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) and Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO)

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) and Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TE Connectivity and Jaco Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity $12.17 billion 3.26 -$241.00 million $4.26 28.15 Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jaco Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TE Connectivity.

Profitability

This table compares TE Connectivity and Jaco Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity -1.98% 14.86% 7.37% Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Jaco Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TE Connectivity and Jaco Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity 0 3 9 0 2.75 Jaco Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TE Connectivity currently has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.45%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Jaco Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaco Electronics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Jaco Electronics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, antennas, relays, application tooling, and wire and heat shrink tubing products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and heat shrink tubing, interventional medical components, relays, and wires and cables for aerospace, defense, oil and gas, industrial equipment, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Jaco Electronics Company Profile

Jaco Electronics Inc. distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries. Jaco Electronics Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

