Contrasting Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) & Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63% Park City Group 9.63% 4.63% 3.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glory Star New Media Group and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Park City Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A Park City Group $20.04 million 5.91 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Park City Group.

Volatility and Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park City Group beats Glory Star New Media Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

