Contrasting Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Manchester United and Chilco River, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chilco River 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manchester United presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Chilco River.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Chilco River’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $641.79 million 0.90 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -147.70 Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chilco River has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Manchester United has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chilco River has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Chilco River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -11.17% -11.89% -3.44% Chilco River N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Manchester United beats Chilco River on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,140 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Chilco River Company Profile

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

