Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.99

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $155.99 and traded as high as $168.79. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $165.36, with a volume of 5,615,716 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

