Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $213.32 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

