Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

