Connectome Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1.17 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.00890091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04355902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017889 BTC.

CNTM is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars.

