CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CNMD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.93. 7,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,874.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $121.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $52,247.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,189.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

