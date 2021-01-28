CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CNMD stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,874.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $121.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

