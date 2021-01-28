Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.