Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

