Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Illumina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $432.08 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.21 and its 200-day moving average is $344.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

