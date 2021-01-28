Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock opened at $132.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.