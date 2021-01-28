Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.80 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,057 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,077,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,146,000 after acquiring an additional 164,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the period.

SUM stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

